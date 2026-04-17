Trailer crushes two teenagers to death in Karachi

KARACHI: Two teenagers were killed when a speeding trailer hit their motorcycle in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Danish and 20-year-old Mubashir, who were close friends. The tragic incident occurred around 10:30pm on Thursday near Landhi’s Mansehra Colony.

According to police, the fast-moving trailer ran over the motorcycle, killing both young men on the spot.

Police have arrested the trailer driver, identified as Anwar Hussain, while his accomplice managed to flee. The police also confiscated the trailer involved in the accident.

Authorities said the victims were residents of Landhi’s Future Mor.

Earlier Incident

In a separate incident on April 14, a tragic road accident in Nazimabad No. 1 claimed the lives of two sisters in Karachi.

According to police, the accident occurred when a motorcycle lost control and skidded, causing the victims to fall under the rear wheels of a 22-wheeler oil tanker.

The tanker driver has been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been shifted to a police station. The bodies were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the motorcyclist miraculously survived.

The deceased sisters were identified as Esther, 17, and Angel, 15. They were travelling with their brother at the time of the accident. The family said they were residents of Rizvia Siraj Colony. Esther was a first-year student, while Angel was studying in class nine.