Trailer crush two sisters to death in Karachi

KARACHI: Four people, including two sisters, lost their lives in separate traffic accidents in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a horrific road accident in Nazimabad No. 1 claimed the lives of two sisters.

Police said the Nazimabad incident occurred when a motorcycle lost control and fell. As the bike skidded, the two sisters came under the rear wheels of an oil tanker.

The 22-wheeler oil tanker has been shifted to the police station, and the driver has been taken into custody. The bodies were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the motorcyclist survived the incident miraculously.

The deceased sisters have been identified as Esther and Angel. At the time of the accident, they were travelling on a motorcycle with their brother.

Their ages were 17 and 15, and according to family members, they were residents of Rizvia Siraj Colony. Esther was a first-year student, while Angel was in class nine.

In a separate incident at Ibrahim Hyderi’s Benazir Chowk, a 10-year-old boy identified as Abdul Musawir was killed in a traffic accident.

Meanwhile, in Site Super Highway’s Mohammadi Goth, 25-year-old Abdul Hameed died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while riding a motorcycle.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for legal formalities.