Trailer of 'People We Meet on Vacation' gives sneak peak into the stroyline

The first film adaptation of Henry’s novel “People We Meet on Vacation” has released its trailer.

In the trailer, observe how the spark fades away between longtime best friends Alex (Tom Blyth) and Poppy (Emily Bader) in the trailer. The film will premiere on Netflix on January 9.

In an interview with Tudum, director Brett Haley said, “This story lives or dies on the chemistry between Alex and Poppy and Emily and Tom’s chemistry is electric”. He further told, “They capture that opposites-attract dynamic in a way that feels effortless and true”.

The film adaptation is inspired by the bestselling book and produced in partnership with Temple Hill and 3000 Pictures. The film’s story follows free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex, who have been best friends for decades. Although they live in different cities, the duo spends every summer vacation together. You can get a look at those charming annual jaunts in the trailer, as Robyn’s “Hang with Me” plays in the background. Yet, the careful balance of Poppy and Alex’s friendship is tested when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else: could these BFFs actually be the perfect romantic match?

As you can see in the trailer, Poppy’s parents (played by Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon) certainly think love is in the air.

To Haley, what makes the story so powerful is that it’s not a whirlwind romance. “It’s an epic journey that unfolds over nearly a decade of friendship, vacations, big life changes, and slowly building feelings,” he says. “That kind of love story rooted in shared history and hard-earned vulnerability feels rare and timeless.”

Poppy and Alex’s years of friendship will invite viewers on an adventure of their own. Prepare to follow the pair from their small-town roots to New Orleans, Barcelona (a change from the book’s location of Palm Springs), and more. People We Meet on Vacation is sure to satiate your wanderlust this winter. “The movie makes you feel like you’ve gone on vacation right alongside Poppy and Alex,” says Haley.