Train service disrupts in Pakistan

Train operations across parts of Pakistan have been severely affected following the Tezgam train accident in Lodhran, railway officials say.

According to Pakistan Railways, delays of between 15 and 20 hours are being reported in train arrivals and departures.

Four trains departing from Karachi to inland cities have been cancelled. These include the Sukkur Express bound for Sukkur, the Zakaria Express bound for Multan, Pakistan Business Express and Millat Express to Lala Musa were also cancelled.

Passengers affected by the cancellations will be accommodated on alternative trains, Railway officials added.

Cancelled Trains Schedule:

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan railways, the Green Line to Lahore will depart nine hours late at 07:00 AM on Thursday, while the Khyber Mail to Peshawar is expected to leave seven hours late at 05:30 AM.

The Tezgam will depart approximately three and a half hours late at 09:30 PM, while the Fareed Express will leave ten and a half hours behind schedule at 06:00 AM on Thursday.

However, Rehman Baba Express, Pakistan Express, Karakoram Express, Allama Iqbal Express, Mehran Express, and Karachi Express will depart on time.

Pakistan Railways has announced to give a full refund to those passengers affected by cancellations or major delays.