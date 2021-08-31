Horrific video shows train crashing into truck carrying wind turbines

A video of a train crashing into a train crashing into a truck made rounds of social media.

The footage shows the vehicle trying to get over the railway crossing before getting t-boned by the train.

It lands on its side while the train continued its journey.

There was no loss of lives. The passengers of the truck, who suffered minor injuries, were taken for treatment in a hospital.

Wind turbines getting transported in South Texas is fairly common in the state because of having large number of its farms