Train derailment near Padidan suspends rail traffic

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Allama Iqbal Express escaped a major disaster when two of its bogies derailed near Padidan railway station in Naushahro Feroze district in the wee hours of Saturday, resulting in the suspension of traffic on the affected railway track.

According to details, two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express, en route to Sialkot from Karachi, were derailed near Padidan railway station due to which rail traffic on the Up Track was suspended.

No loss of life was reported in the accident, said rescue officials. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, railway officials with heavy machinery reached the spot and launched operation to clear the track for traffic.

In a similar incident reported on June 1, at least 10 people were injured when a bogie of Mianwali Express derailed near Faisalabad.

The unfortunate mishap occurred in Chak Jhumra, a town located near Faisalabad, during the train’s journey from Lahore to Mianwali.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.