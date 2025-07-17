Pakistan Railways notifies hike in train ticket prices

KARACHI: In yet another burden on commuters, Pakistan Railways has notified increase in train fares, ARY News reported.

As per the notification, the fares have been hiked by two percent for all train including Mail, Express, Inter-city, passenger trains.

The notification further stated that the increase in the ticket will stand effective from (Friday) July 18, 2025.

In a separate development, the PR plans to outsource various services, including the commercial management of passenger trains.

According to an official from the Ministry of Railways, Pakistan Railways generated over Rs 3,959 million in revenue from the operation of brake and luggage vans over the past three years.

“These operations were carried out both directly by Pakistan Railways and through outsourcing to private contractors,” the official told state-run APP.

Read more: Pakistan Railways to outsource commercial management of trains

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Railways achieved a record revenue of approximately Rs 83 billion over the past 11 months, representing an increase of almost Rs 6 billion compared to the same period last year, officials stated.

Out of the total revenue, passenger trains contributed Rs42 billion, while freight trains generated Rs29 billion. According to Pakistan Railways officials, an additional Rs12 billion was earned through other sources.

Giving breakup, the officials said that Karachi Division led with Rs13 billion from passenger trains and Rs25 billion from freight trains.

Lahore Division stood second, earning Rs10 billion revenue from passenger trains and Rs0.75 billion from freight trains. Both Rawalpindi and Multan Divisions recorded around Rs4 billion each from the passenger sector.