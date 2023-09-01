Train fares jacked up after petrol price hike

KARACHI: Keeping in view the recent hike in petroleum prices, the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday jacked up fares of passenger and freight trains, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification, the railways has announced a 5 per cent increase in fares of all shuttle, passenger, express and inter-city trains.

The new train fares will come into effect from September 2 at midnight.

The development comes a day after the caretaker government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs14 per litre.

The rate of petrol have reached to Rs305.36 per litre with increase of Rs 14.9 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs18.44 per litre to Rs311.84.

On August 16, Petrol price were increased by Rs17.50 per litre to Rs290.45, while high-speed diesel was increased to Rs293.40. Prior to this, the then federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs19.95 per litre on August 1.