Multan-bound train derails near Matiari, causes widespread disruptions

KARACHI: Bahauddin Zakariya Express train traveling from Karachi to Multan derailed near Odero Lal station in Matiari, suspending rail traffic and causing widespread disruptions, ARY News reported.

According to railway sources, the derailment occurred when several bogies of the train went off the track, blocking both up and down main lines. As a result, multiple trains were forced to be halted at various stations.

The incident has caused severe hardships for passengers, including women, children and elders who are facing delays in the harsh winter weather.

Meanwhile, other trains also faced delays as Khyber Mail is delayed by four hours at Kotri Railway Station, Green Line delayed by three hours at Hyderabad Station, Sir Syed Express delayed by four hours at Detha Railway Station.

Farid Express has been delayed by five hours at Allah Dino Sand Station, Multan-bound Millat Express is delayed by eight hours at Palari Halt Station and Shalimar Express is delayed by five hours at Shahdadpur Station

Pakistan Railways officials are investigating the cause of the derailment.

It may be noted here that this is the second derailment incident in two weeks as Rahman Baba Express heading to Peshawar was derailed at the Drig Road station in Karachi on December 16.

The derailment had occurred due to the breaking of the coupling (kpler) between the bogies, resulting in three bogies of the Rahman Baba Express leaving the track. This caused the main line for domestic travel to be blocked.