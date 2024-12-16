Train derails at Karachi’s Drigh road railway station

KARACHI: The Rahman Baba Express, en route from Karachi to Peshawar, experienced a derailment at Drigh Road Station when three of its coaches went off the track, ARY News reported.

According to Railway officials, the incident occurred due to a broken coupler connecting the coaches.

Fortunately, no passengers were harmed during the derailment. However, the mainline for trains travelling inland was blocked, causing disruptions to rail services.

Railway authorities later confirmed that operations on the down track resumed after a two hour delay, with Pakistan Express departing as the first train.

Delays persisted on the up track, affecting several services, including Karakoram Express and Business Express.

Additionally, other trains such as Allama Iqbal Express and Millat Express faced delays ranging from one to three hours. Efforts are underway to clear the tracks and restore normal train operations.

A similar incident happened back in September 2024, when three coaches of the Sir Syed Express derailed near Rohri railway station, causing suspension of train services on up track.

No casualties were reported.

The accident occurred 1.5 kilometers before reaching Rohri Railway Station. Sir Syed Express was en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan-Iran rail service were also suspended after three bogies of a goods train derailed on July 20, 2024.

The railways authorities had stated that the train service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended adding that the railways rescue team had initiated relief operation.

Recently the rail service to Iran was suspended after a train derailed near Dalbandin in Baluchistan.

The railway officials said that three bogies of the freight train went off the track.

The train was traveling from Taftan to Quetta when the incident took place.

Last year, the railway service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after heavy rainfall in the area.

The rail freight service from Quetta to Iran and Iran to Quetta later resumed.

The railway track was drowned under the rainwater, which suspended goods train service.

“A goods train carrying sulfur cargo from Iran was stopped midway,” officials further said. “An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin”.

The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railways infrastructure causing derailment a routine.