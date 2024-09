Three coaches of the Sir Syed Express derailed near Rohri railway station on Friday, causing suspension of train services on uptrack.

No casualties were reported.

The accident occurred 1.5 kilometers before reaching Rohri Railway Station. Sir Syed Express was en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, rescue operation has been initiated to restore the affected track as quickly as possible.

A few days ago, Pakistan Railways (PR) authorities resumed operations of Sir Syed Express.