Train operation from Karachi to Lahore, Quetta suspended for 26 days

Karachi: Train operation from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi to Lahore routes has not been restored after 26 days, ARY News reported.

The operation was suspended on August 26 due to flooding in Sindh and southern Punjab.

Railway officials claim that the recent rainfall and floods have caused infrastructural damage of Rs10 billion to railways. The repair of tracks and stations would take some more days, they added.

However, Railways revenue is dropping by Rs100 million by each day of suspension.

Earlier on September 20, Pakistan Railways extended the suspension of train operation from Karachi for 10 more days citing damages to train tracks from Nawabshah to Khairpur.

The department has issued a notification to reimburse advance booking fees to customers.

According to details, the train operation from Karachi has been suspended for the past 26 days due to flooding. The operation would be partially restored until the end of September, railway sources.

Train tracks have started drying at multiple locations from Nawabshah to Khairpur, while, the track is underwater from Paddidan to Bojeri, officials said.

The 366 km track from Bhirya road station to Paddidan has dried up completely. While, train operation, with a caution speed of 15 km/h, can be restored from Bojeri to Paddidan.

