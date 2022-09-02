Train operations to be suspended for two more days: PR

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson said that the train operations will be suspended for two more days due to submerged railway tracks after heavy rains and floods, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan Railways administration stopped the reservation offices from bookings for September 3 and 4. It is pertinent to mention here that the parts of the country were disconnected from Karachi since August 26 as the railway tracks were submerged from Tando Adam to Rohri.

However, an experimental cargo train operation was underway from Karachi to Rohri, the spokesperson said. The railway track from Rohri to Nawabshah could not be used for regular train operations so far, whereas, the disruption in electricity supply has also affected the auto signal system at the Railway Yard.

The spokesperson said that the train operations will be restored in phases.

