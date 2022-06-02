Train rape case: Govt to launch ‘Safar Saheli’ app for women’s safety

ISLAMABAD: Days after a woman was gang-raped on Bahauddin Zakariya Express by railway staff, the federal government has decided to deploy of Lady Railway Police Force (LRPF) at railway stations to ensure the safety of women passengers.

According to details, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PM’s Strategic Reforms unit has proposed a number of measures including the deployment of Lady Railway Police Force (LRPF) at railway stations and launch of ‘Safar Saheli’ app to ensure the safety of women passengers.

The proposals have been put forth after the prime minister took note of a recent incident where a woman onboard in Bahauddin Zakariya Express was gang-raped by three railway staffers.

Led by Salman Sufi, the PM’s Strategic Reforms has suggested that the teams of LRPF staff comprising a lady sub-inspector and two lady constables will be deployed at the railway stations.

Also, the emergency SOS buttons will be installed in trains besides the CCTV cameras in the corridors of each bogie.

WOMAN ‘GANG-RAPED’ ON BOARD KARACHI-BOUND TRAIN BY RAILWAY STAFFERS

The Video Surveillance System (VSS) will be installed at sensitive locations at all railway stations and control rooms will be set up in all the trains, it is learnt.

For the guidance of female passengers, a ‘Safar Saheli’ mobile app will be launched. The instructions regarding the download of the app and emergency number will be printed on tickets.

Furthermore, a Face Recognition Camera application will be made to trace the culprits and their previous records through facial recognition.

