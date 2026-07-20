Train services suspend after goods train derails near Matiari

KARACHI/MATIARI: Rescue and restoration work has been in progress after a freight train derailed between Tando Adam and Wahab Shah railway station suspending train services on both up and down tracks.

The derailment of 17 wagons of a freight train in Sindh has damaged the track suspending train services, and two relief trains, along with the railway engineering staff, reached the site and working to clear the derailed bogies and repair the damaged sections of track.

Railway sources said the derailment has caused extensive damage to the railway line, with the tracks broken at several points along the affected section.

Several passenger trains have been stopped at different stations following the disruption, with Karakoram Express halted at Hyderabad station, the Allama Iqbal Express at Kotri station and Rawalpindi bound Pakistan Express at Landhi station.

Meanwhile, Rehman Baba Express from Peshawar has been stopped at Tando Adam railway station.

Railways earlier said that the coal hopper train — travelling from Karachi to Yousafwala — derailed near Wahab Shah railway station, disrupting operations on both the up and down railway tracks.

Wahab Shah Railway Station is located in Wahab Shah village in Sanghar district, and primarily handles local and express trains, contributing to the transportation of goods such as coal and agricultural products.