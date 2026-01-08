'Traitor' S4: Donna Kelce up for reality TV debut

The Traitors Season 4 is expected not only for the game, but also for Donna Kelce’s reality TV debut.

On January 8, Thursday, Donna will be one of the celebrity guests in the Scottish Highlands.

The mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce will be titled Mama Kelce in the show, as she played for a huge cash prize by being either Faithful or Traitor.

In a new teaser for the show, Donna was seen walking into the frame, hidden under a red hood, and makes a grand reveal by pulling it off. This comes after Donna shared the first teaser video weeks ago on social media, and the anticipation rose high.

In the video, the mom of two begins, “Mom Instincts? More like killer instincts!”

She continued, “I’ve spent years on the sidelines, I’ve studied the game, I’ve trained champions, and now it’s my turn to play”.

Alongside Donna, other celebrities joining the star-studded cast include Colton Underwood from The Bachelor, Mark Ballas from Dancing with the Stars, Rob Rausch from Love Island USA, and many familiar faces from The Desperate Housewives.

While all of these stars have been a part of reality shows before, Donna is the only one making her debut.