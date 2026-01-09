Traitors: New season brings viewers to the edge

The new season of The Traitors is already unlike any that has come before.

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, the first three episodes of the hit Peacock series premiered, introducing a new crop of 23 players.

Shortly after the group arrived at Ardross Castle in Scotland, host Alan Cumming revealed that the game would begin faster than ever before. In a shocking twist, he announced that he would be picking a “Secret Traitor” in plain sight.

“This game is full of surprises,” Alan told the group. “I am about to pick my very first Traitor right here, right now. Players, 23 chests stand before you one for each of you. Inside your chests, 22 of you will see nothing and remain Faithful for now. But one player will see the Traitor card, and a life of scheming and sabotage begins as they become my first Traitor”.

He continued by emphasising the unique nature of this selection: “Never before in my game has a Traitor been chosen in plain sight. Use this opportunity: study and observe your fellow players’ moves from this moment on. Let us begin.”

Alan told the group, “Players, I hope you paid attention because my first Traitor has been chosen. The deception has begun, and now I ask you this question sooner than ever before: Who here can you trust? Later tonight, we shall convene at the roundtable where I will pick the remaining Traitors. But, for now, it’s time to enter my castle. The game has begun”.

The premiere episodes have already set a treacherous tone for the season, leaving the Faithful to wonder which of their peers was chosen right before their eyes.