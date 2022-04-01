‘Traitors rejected’: PM Imran Khan congrats PTI over victory in KP LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) team for overwhelming success in the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and said that the people of the province have rejected traitors, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter over success in the majority of the KP tehsils, the prime minister congratulated Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the entire PTI team for their overwhelming success in second phase of KP LG polls.

He said that the people of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. “This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies,” PM Imran Khan said.

Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls. Ppl of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2022

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading in the second phase of the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as counting of votes is still underway.

Polling was held for the slots of chairmen and mayors of 65 tehsil councils.

According to results of 30 tehsil councils, PTI grabbed 13 tehsils seats, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) five and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won two seats.

Similarly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Awami National Party (ANP) managed to clinch two seats each. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) won one seat each.

Likewise, independent candidates have so far secured six tehsil councils in second phase of local government elections in KP, as per unofficial results.

