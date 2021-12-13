Trans-person moves LHC over discrimination in Govt jobs recruitment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices over a petition on alleged discrimination against trans-persons in recruitment for government jobs, ARY News reported on Monday.

A bench of the high court comprised of Justice Shujaat Ali Khan summoned reply of the parties over the petition filed by Nawaz aka Aashi on December 21.

According to the petition, authorities have announced vacancies in federal and provincial government departments.

The petitioner sought the court order for allowing transgender persons to apply for the government jobs.

“The Supreme Court has ruled for equal rights to trans-persons as the matter of government jobs for transgender has been under hearing of the court,” according to the petition.

In an earlier hearing of a the case, the high court had issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary, and inspector-general on a petition against the Punjab police for allegedly showing discrimination against transgender people by not hiring them in the force.

A bench of the LHC directed them to file their comments on the petition by next hearing without fail.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that Articles 4, 18, and 25 of the country’s Constitution provide “a shield against any kind of discrimination especially in respect to a job or profession to earn a livelihood.”

“But the act of the respondents not to permit transgender persons to compete with the other applicants violates the said provisions of the Constitution,” he argued.

After an initial hearing, the court issued notices to the official respondents – the Punjab government, chief secretary, and inspector-general – with a direction to file their report before the next hearing.

