Trans students in Lahore to get monthly stipend

Lahore Education Authority has decided to give Rs10,000 monthly stipend to transgender persons enrolled in Lahore transgender school, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the decision, the transgender persons registered in the Government Girls High School Garden Town will get Rs5,000 per month under the head of monthly stipend while Rs5,000 will be given to them as conveyance allowance.

The transgender students will have to ensure 80per cent attendance to get the monthly stipend.

The classes of transgenders are continuing in the Garden Town school from the last year and classes are conducted on the first three days of the week.

In addition to providing them free education, textbooks and food, the transgender students are being provided education by experienced teachers in the school.