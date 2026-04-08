Transcript of Trump's call with AFP on Iran deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump spoke briefly with AFP by telephone on Tuesday after announcing a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. Here is a transcript of the call:

Q: Can you claim victory after your peace deal with Iran today?

Trump: “Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it. No question about it.”

Q: It seems there’s still a lot to be agreed on, though, for example on the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump: “Well, I don’t know. We have many points. We have a 15-point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if it gets there.”

Q: And what happens if they don’t agree, will you go back to your original threat?

Trump: “Well, that you’re going to have to see.”

Q: One other question if I may, Mr President, was China involved in bringing Iran to the table in this deal?

Trump: “I hear yes. Yes they were.”

Q: And what about the uranium?

Trump: “That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled.”

Q: Okay. In what way can I ask?

Trump: “Okay? I wouldn’t have settled. Okay, thank you very much.”