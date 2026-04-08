Transcript of Trump's call with AFP on Iran deal
- By AFP -
- Apr 08, 2026
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump spoke briefly with AFP by telephone on Tuesday after announcing a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. Here is a transcript of the call:
Q: Can you claim victory after your peace deal with Iran today?
Trump: “Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it. No question about it.”
Q: It seems there’s still a lot to be agreed on, though, for example on the Strait of Hormuz?
Trump: “Well, I don’t know. We have many points. We have a 15-point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if it gets there.”
Q: And what happens if they don’t agree, will you go back to your original threat?
Trump: “Well, that you’re going to have to see.”
Q: One other question if I may, Mr President, was China involved in bringing Iran to the table in this deal?
Trump: “I hear yes. Yes they were.”
Q: And what about the uranium?
Trump: “That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled.”
Q: Okay. In what way can I ask?
Trump: “Okay? I wouldn’t have settled. Okay, thank you very much.”