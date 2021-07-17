Transfers, postings of govt employees banned in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday banned all kinds of transfers and postings of govt employees in the province with immediate effect, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued in this regard.

According to a notification issued by the provincial govt, the ban has been imposed on transfers and posting of all employees with immediate effect.

According to a notification, the ban will remain in place for three months.

The order said that in case of any posting or transfer, which is required to be made on extreme hardship/compassionate or administrative grounds, prior approval would be sought from the chief minister through a summary containing details of the tenure of the officer and vacancy position, etc.