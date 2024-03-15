Transfers, postings: Sindh police undergo major reshuffle

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday notified a major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred several SSPs of different districts, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Sujaeal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad and other districts were transferred and posted with immediate effect. Hazeez Rehman Bugti was transferred and posted as SSP Karachi West vice Shad Ibne Masih transferred.

Mir Rohal Khan, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18) presently posted as SSP Badin was transferred and posted as SSP Ghotki vice Muhammad Anwer Kheyran transferred and directed to report to Central Police office.

Zubair Nazir Shaikh, presently posted as SSP Sukkur was transferred and posted as SSP Khairpur vice Dr Samiullah Soomro transferred and directed to report to CPO Sindh.

Sumair Noor, BS-18 officers of Police Service of Pakistan was transferred and posted as SSP Sukkur vice Zubair Nazir Shaikh transferred.

Qamar Raza Jiskani was transferred from Jacobabad and posted as SSP Badin district. Adil Chandio, BS-19 officers of PSP was transferred from CPO and posted as SSP Thatta vice Ali Bux Aftab Nizamani transferred.

Abdul Khalique, an officer of PSP (BS-18) transferred and posted as SSP Sujawal, Muhammad Asif Raza posted as SSP Umerkot, Imdad Ali Shah posted as SSP Tando Muhammad Khan, Sadam Hussain was transferred from Sanghar to Naushero Feroz vice Suhai Aziz transferred, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh posted as SSP Sanghar while Capt (r) Muhammad Asad Ali Ch. posted as SSP Mirpurkhas vice Adil Memon transferred.