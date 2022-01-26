Transgender person killed in firing at Bannu wedding

BANNU: A transgender person was killed in a gun battle between two groups at a wedding function in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu on Wednesday.

According to local police, the incident occurred in the city’s Garera Shah Jahan area. A brawl erupted between two groups at a music function with both sides opening fire at each other.

Consequently, a transgender person who was invited for dance performance sustained a gunshot wound and died on the spot.

When a police team reached the scene, some armed men also opened fire at the personnel. However, they escaped unhurt. The police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Last week, the mutilated body of a transgender person was found in a Clifton house in Karachi. The deceased transgender person was identified as 40-year-old Guddu.

The police said the body was at least one day old and bears physical torture marks.

