Transgender shot dead in firing after musical concert in Mardan

MARDAN: A transgender person was shot dead after a musical concert in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the firing incident was reported after a musical concert in Mardan’s area of Jhanday. As a result, a transgender person who was invited to the concert lost his life.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered, said the police and added that raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits.

In 2006, the killing of a transgender named Alishah took the country by storm. The victim was targeted with several bullets in Peshawar and the hospital administration refused to provide medical treatment to the person which lead to his death.