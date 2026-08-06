The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved a significant increase in transport monetization allowances for judicial officers and court officials from Grade 17 to Grade 22, according to an official notification.

The revised transport allowances were approved on the instructions of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and were formally notified by the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court.

Under the new rates, which will take effect from 1 July 2026, officers in Grade 22 will receive a monthly transport monetization allowance of Rs.250,000, while Grade 21 officers will receive Rs.195,000.

The notification states that officers in Grade 20 will be entitled to Rs.175,000 per month, followed by Rs.150,000 for Grade 19 officers.

Similarly, Grade 18 officers will receive Rs.100,000, while those in Grade 17 will receive Rs. 60,000 per month as transport allowance.

According to the notification, the additional expenditure will be met from the budget allocated to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Islamabad District Judiciary for the 2026–27 financial year.