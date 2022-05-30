Transporters announce countrywide strike against impounding of containers

KARACHI: Goods transporters have announced a wheel-jam strike across the country against the impounding of containers for blocking roads to thwart political rallies, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the goods transporters have given the incumbent government a 48-hour deadline to release the vehicles, impounded for blocking roads to thwart political rallies and long marches.

A spokesperson for the goods transporters has revealed that almost the government has impounded 6,000 vehicles and containers across the country. “We were already suffering from the increase in diesel prices and now the police have started impounding the containers,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said the transporters were bearing Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 daily on one container, urging the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to take suo motu of the matter.

“The government should use its resources to thwart political rallies instead of using our vehicles and containers,” the spokesperson said, adding that the containers also contain chemicals and life-saving medicines. Who will be responsible if a fire breaks out? he asked.

