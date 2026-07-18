Transporters announce fare hike after petrol, diesel price increase

KARACHI: Transporters across the country have announced an increase in fares following the federal government’s decision to raise petrol and high-speed diesel prices.

The Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance has announced a 15 per cent increase in goods transport fares, citing rising fuel costs and a lack of relief measures for the transport sector.

Speaking in Karachi, Alliance President Malik Shehzad Awan demanded the withdrawal of toll taxes and withholding taxes, saying that transporters were facing severe financial pressure due to government policies.

He also called for the removal of additional charges, fines and penalties, warning that many transporters had been forced to park their vehicles because of increasing operational costs.

Malik Shehzad Awan strongly criticised the increase in petroleum prices, saying immediate relief measures were necessary to support the transport industry.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Mini Mazda Goods Transport Association also announced a 10 per cent increase in fares following the rise in diesel prices.

Association President Haji Sher Ali Chaudhry said the latest increase in petroleum prices would further contribute to inflation and place additional pressure on consumers.

Petrol price in Pakistan – July 18, 2026

The federal government on Friday increased petrol and high-speed diesel prices for the next two days.

According to an official notification, petrol prices were increased by Rs5.44 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs316.15 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs31.05 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs354.35 per litre.

The revised prices will remain effective from July 18 to July 20, according to the notification.

The increase follows the government’s announcement of a new mechanism under which petroleum prices will be adjusted on a daily basis by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in line with fluctuations in international oil prices.

This version improves the news flow by putting the transporters’ reaction first, then adding the fuel price hike details and government mechanism as background context.