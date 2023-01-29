Transporters increase fares after hike in petrol prices

LAHORE: Following a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices, the public transporters announced 10 per cent increase in intercity fares, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement issued by All-Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation (APPTOF), the spokesperson said that the participants of the federation opined that a considerable increase in diesel prices would destroy the transport system across the country.

The spokesman said the fare for Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan from Lahore had been increased by Rs100; Lahore to Gujranwala Rs50, Lahore to Sadiqabad and Peshawar Rs200; and the fare for Lahore to Karachi had been increased by Rs600.

Moreover, the fares from Lahore to Sargodha increased by Rs 1050 to Rs 1200; Lahore to Sialkot by Rs 800 to Rs 900; and Lahore to Bahawalpur by Rs 2200 to Rs 2400.

Furthermore, the fare from Lahore to Multan has been increased by Rs1990 to Rs2090; Lahore to Taunsa Sharif from Rs2100 to Rs2400; Lahore to Hyderabad increased from Rs6500 to Rs7000; and Lahore to Murree from Rs2450 to Rs2700.

The decision of new fares taken by the Transport Federation will be applicable to both AC and non-AC type buses.

The spokesperson clarified that the new fares will be implemented from 11 pm today, warning the government of strike if any action has been taken in this regard. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre, which will be applicable from 11am today.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

After the latest round of hikes, petrol will be priced at Rs249.80, diesel at Rs262.80, kerosene oil at Rs189.83 and light diesel at Rs187.

