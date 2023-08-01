Transporters raise fare after increase in fuel price

PESHAWAR: Following hike in fuel prices, the local transporters have unilaterally increased the fare by up to 20 percent without any check from the authorities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, local transporters unilaterally increased the fares by Rs15 to Rs20 stop-to-stop despite the fact that the district administration has not notified any increase in this regard.

The transporters increased the fares of Karachi to Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur. Buses and coaches operating within the city have also increased their fares.

Earlier in the day, the federal government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs19.95 per litre for the next fortnightly review.

“Petrol price has been increased by Rs19.95 per litre to Rs272.95, while high-speed diesel is being increased by Rs19.90 to Rs273.40,” announced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The revised prices have come into effect immediately, he said, adding that hike in fuel prices was inevitable in line with the commitments made with the IMF on slapping petroleum development levy (PDL) to the rates.

The FinMin went on to say that the prices were increased after taking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into consultation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government could not announce the fortnightly adjustment in the prices of petroleum products on Monday as consultations continued into the early hours of Tuesday.