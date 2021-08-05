Travel Diary: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s family getaway to Hunza!

As the fourth wave of COVID-19 wrecks havoc and international leisure travel once again becomes a distant dream, many headed to our very own Northern Areas to unwind, including beloved celeb couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt!

The couple set off for a mountainous getaway with their two-year-old daughter Amal Muneeb a week ago, leaving their fans and followers enthralled with timely pictures and updates of their trip.

As if Aiman’s legions of fans (a staggering 8.8 million followers!) weren’t enough to shower love on her pictures, twin sister Minal Khan can also not help but dote on little Amal, regularly leaving comments under the family’s adorable photos.

Kicking her travel pictures off with a simple yet stunning snap of herself with daughter Amal on a terrace and gorgeous rain clours in the sky, Aiman Khan wrote, “My kind of mornings.”

Next came a beautiful family photo of mama bear, papa bear, and Amal bear in a forest, and honestly, we can’t get enough of this happy picture!

The family then made their way to the scenic Hunza Valley, where Aiman also posed in a stunning local headpiece.

Perhaps the highlight of her trip pictures, Aiman Khan also shared an adorable family picture in which all three can be seen dancing for the camera – a perfect vacation postcard!

Aiman Khan also made full use of the photo-ops on the breathtaking Passu Cones road, have a look!

Muneeb has also been regularly updating his own fans and followers with posts detailing key trip moments – from beautiful Hunza mornings to showing up for daddy duties for Amal!

Safe to say, we’re convinced that we need to plan a trip to Hunza soon STAT!