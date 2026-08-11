Travis Barker has opened up about the unsettling feelings he experienced before the 2008 plane crash that nearly claimed his life, including an emotional warning from his daughter, Alabama.

The Blink-182 drummer, now 50, recalled the events leading up to the crash during an appearance on the August 10 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

Barker and his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were scheduled to perform near the University of South Carolina on September 19, 2008. In the days before the concert, Barker said he had been reluctant to leave home and even asked his manager whether it was too late to cancel the performance.

One moment that has stayed with him was his goodbye to his daughter Alabama, who was young at the time.

“I say bye to Bama. She’s young at the time,” Barker said. “She’s like, ‘Dad, don’t go!’ She’s bawling, and she doesn’t usually do that.”

According to Barker, Alabama then told him, “The roof’s gonna come off.” He said he did not understand what she meant at the time but now remembers the moment as particularly haunting.

Barker said the flight itself was arranged at the last minute after he and those traveling with him decided to return home sooner than originally planned.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. Barker and Goldstein were the only two people aboard to survive, although both suffered serious injuries.