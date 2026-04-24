Travis Barker is set to open up like never before in a new documentary that explores the lasting impact of the traumatic plane crash that changed his life.

The Blink-182 drummer will share deeply personal details about the 2008 private plane crash that left him with severe injuries and emotional scars, in the upcoming film Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear. Announced by Hulu, the documentary promises an unfiltered look at Barker’s journey through pain, survival and recovery.

According to the official synopsis, the film will trace Barker’s rise from humble beginnings as a trash collector to global fame, while also diving into the darker chapters of his life. At its core, the documentary examines his “complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender.”

Barker has spoken candidly about how the tragedy “fundamentally changed” him. The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff in South Carolina, claimed the lives of four people, including members of his team. Barker and his close friend and collaborator DJ AM survived, though both faced long and difficult recoveries.

In the years that followed, Barker underwent multiple surgeries and skin grafts to treat severe burns. He has also been open about his struggles with substance use and the emotional toll the incident took on him

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is set to premiere on Hulu in summer 2026.