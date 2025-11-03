Travis Head to miss remaining T20Is against India

Australia’s middle-order mainstay Travis Head has opted out of the final two T20Is against India, choosing instead to fine-tune his red-ball form ahead of the upcoming Ashes series by turning out for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Head will feature in the Shield clash against Tasmania in Hobart next week, marking his first first-class appearance since Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July.

The move, largely driven by the left-hander himself, comes as he looks to regain rhythm in the longest format following a lean patch in white-ball cricket, where he’s managed a top score of just 31 in eight innings since his explosive 142 against South Africa in August.

A pillar of Australia’s Test setup, Head is expected to resume his No. 5 role, known for its counter-attacking spark in pressure situations.

Sources within Cricket Australia (CA) indicated that the decision was mutually supported, allowing Head to focus on red-ball preparation in match conditions rather than nets.

The upcoming Sheffield Shield round now promises to be a star-studded one, with several Test regulars returning to their state sides ahead of squad selection for the England series.

Josh Hazlewood, who left the T20I squad after the second game in Melbourne, will link up with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon for New South Wales against Victoria.

Sean Abbott will also join them after the Hobart T20I, while Steven Smith, fresh off a classy 118 against Queensland, is confirmed for his second Shield appearance this season.

Meanwhile, Victoria are set to field Scott Boland after a short rest, and Cameron Green will represent Western Australia against Queensland, expected to resume bowling for the first time since the season opener.

Marnus Labuschagne is also likely to feature, seeking valuable time in the middle before his Test return, while Matt Renshaw continues to press for an opening berth.

For Tasmania, all-rounder Beau Webster and pacer Brendan Doggett will take the field alongside Alex Carey and Head, adding further international experience to the contest.