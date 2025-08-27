Travis Kelce collaborates with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement

NFL star Travis Kelce has launched a collaboration with American Eagle just a day after his engagement to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

The collaboration is the second major for the US company this year after it recently ran its summer campaign with actor Sydney Sweeney.

The NFL star collaborated with the company through his sports and lifestyle brand Tru Kolors.

Travis Kelce featured in an Ad campaign for the partnership (“AE x TK”), which was released on Wednesday.

The Ad campaign also starred fellow athletes, including Anna Frey, basketball guard Azzi Fudd, quarterback Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, rising NBA star Kiyan Anthony, and Olympic gold gymnast Suni Lee.

On his collaboration with American Eagle, the NFL star revealed that he kept the collection a secret “for nearly a year,” and announced it a day after his engagement to Taylor Swift.

Read more: American Eagle’s traffic falls after Sydney Sweeney campaign

“It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process,” Travis Kelce said.

It is worth noting here that the NFL star’s campaign with American Eagle comes a month after the company landed in hot waters over its jeans campaign, featuring Sydney Sweeney.

Titled, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” the Ad was slammed over its reported racial undertones and promoting eugenics with the wordplay around ‘jeans/genes’.

Critics were of the view that the phrase in the ad backed the racist belief that the human race can be improved genetically by selective breeding.