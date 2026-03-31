Travis Kelce embraces new role for Tommy Hilfiger

Travis Kelce embraced a new title as brand ambassador and creative collaborator for Tommy Hilfiger.

In the latest update, American footballer Travis Kelce announced to be taking a massive step as he collaborates with Tommy Hilfiger.

The high-end brand shared on X, “Introducing Travis Kelce as Tommy Hilfiger’s newest global brand ambassador and creative collaborator.”

It appeared that the NFL star is expanding his realm from the field of football and entering the fashion world. This move was termed as one of his “side quests at the elite level.”

Another netizen called him a “man of many talents” for entering the fashion world. The champion has also tried acting as if he were part of Happy Glimore 2. It is to be noted that the part was a limited but “fun” cameo, playing a waiter.

His debut in the acting world was greatly welcomed by his fans, where he shared the screen with Adam Sandler and Bad Bunny.