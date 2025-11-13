Travis Kelce escapes from Kansas City with his fiancée

In recent news, Travis Kelce, during his team’s bye week, escapes to Manhattan to spend time with his wife-to-be, Taylor Swift.

On November 12, Wednesday, during episode 12 of his “New Height Podcast”, he shared with his brother Jason Kelce, “I went to New York. Just to hang out, man. Put the feet up. Saw some cool places, ate some great food”.

Last week, the NFL star used his team’s bye week to visit.

The Kansas City Chiefs elaborated that he is fond of New York, which he has travelled to with Swift multiple times. Kelce further noted, “Got to feel the Big City, and its electricity and its buzz that it’s always got,” he continued. “And, yeah, it’s my favourite time right now as the seasons are changing to be around the Midwest and the Northeast. And, yeah, it was pretty fun.”

Travis stated to have “some new friends” in New York that he likes to visit.

He also stated, “It’s cool to just kinda vibe around the city like that,” he said. “I think that’s one of my favourite things to do in New York, is just to, you know, be one with the city”.

Travis Kelce further noted that he likes walking the streets, “and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s—, and then meeting a few new people on the way.”

The NFL star revealed his bye-week routine, admitting he rarely enjoys staying home.