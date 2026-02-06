Travis Kelce offers playful peek at his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is keeping things lighthearted when it comes to talk about a future wedding with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was recently spotted outside his New Heights podcast’s Super Bowl party on Wednesday, February 4, where he joked with reporters about what such a celebration might look like.

When asked by TMZ about how much Garage Beer could be served at a potential wedding reception, Kelce laughed off the question.

“How many kegs of Garage Beer will be at that reception?” the reporter asked Travis, who replied, “Man, I can’t even count that high.”

Travis Kelce has largely avoided sharing insights about his personal life, but he has occasionally offered small glimpses into his tastes when discussing hypothetical wedding plans.

On a past episode of New Heights, he mentioned that he prefers live music over a DJ, suggesting he and Swift would opt for a band to create a more authentic atmosphere.

Back in September, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Travis and Swift will keep their nuptials out of the spotlight. “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.