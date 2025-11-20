Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift as "so magical" after podcast success

Travis Kelce, the Kansas Chiefs player, discussed his relationship with his romance, Taylor Swift, in a recent interview and expressed his appreciation for the global star’s magical presence and significant impact on his life and career.

The statement came to light after the duo marked a massive success for the brother podcast of Kelce, New Heights.

However, Apple officially named the episode with Taylor Swift’s participation, which concluded earlier this year, among the Top 3 podcasts of 2025. This is an outclass accomplishment for a star relationship tale in a genre that is dominated by true-crime content most of the time.

Co-host Jason Kelce, regarding this, proudly demonstrated the stunning ranking on a recent show episode. The Chief star promptly jumped in to laud his future wife, acknowledging the major increment of engagement, which noticed her guest spot.

Continuing the conversation, Travis Kelce went on to say that the presence of Taylor Swift is so magical, a remark that showed the deep impact of her on him and his professional career since they started their romance.

In addition, with over 13 million YouTube views in the first 24 hours alone, the global figure’s attendance on the podcast increased engagement and solidified the pair’s reputation as a cultural phenomenon.

Moreover, according to some reports, their mixed fandoms caused a social media frenzy that temporarily broke the internet.

Further, the feeling shared by Kelce for the comfort and back he’s found with Swift permits him to focus on his own craft, far beyond the metrics.

It is pertinent to remember that the August-engaged duo continues to be the most-talked-about couple in the world, depicting that their love tale is a treasure trove source to inspire millions of others looking for unmatched, long-lasting relationships.