Travis Kelce speaks up on Taylor Swift's 'Wood' about him

NFL star Travis Kelce has finally shared his verdict on fiancée Taylor Swift’s raunchy song ‘Wood’ – an ode to his manhood – from her new album, ‘Life of a Showgirl’.

Amid the burning debate around ‘Wood’, which raised quite a few eyebrows upon its release last week for its controversial references to Travis Kelce’s body, the NFL star has himself spoken up now, sharing his true feelings about the raunchy track from Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, which came out on October 3.

As his elder brother, Jason Kelce, asked Travis about the aforementioned song during the fresh episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast on Wednesday, he maintained, “It’s a great song.”

Upon further probe from the former Philadelphia Eagles’ centre, “Do you feel, do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song Wood?” the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end replied, “No. Any song that she references me in is very…,” before being interupted by his elder sibling again, “That’s not just any song. This is a very specific you.”

“I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way…” Travis added, before Jason cut in again to sum up, “That song’s great though. The freaking beat to that song is fantastic, and that’s right up my alley, so well done. I think it’s a great song.”