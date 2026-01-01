Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift gave him ‘best’ gift on Christmas

Travis Kelce is keeping at least one holiday surprise firmly under wraps.

During the Wednesday, December 31 episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, revealed that the best Christmas gift he received this year came from his fiancée, Taylor Swift. However, Kelce made it clear that fans should not expect any details.

“The best gift that I got was from Taylor, but it gives away things that we’re trying to keep in house, so not gonna say it,” the NFL star teased.

The NFL star added that Taylor’s younger brother, Austin Swift, “got me a great gift as well,” also opting not to share what his future brother-in-law picked for him.

Travis’ brother Jason Kelce quickly chimed in that the Swift family has a reputation for thoughtful presents, a sentiment Travis readily agreed, “They are great gift givers.”

While Kelce stayed quiet about what he received, he has been more open about the gifts he has given Swift in the past.

Travis previously opened up about the best gift he’s ever gotten for the “So High School” singer, during the Christmas Eve episode of New Heights.

During a Christmas Eve episode of New Heights, the NFL star revealed that one of Swift’s favorite presents from him was a bread slicer for her well-known sourdough baking hobby.