Travis Kelce shares a sweet moment before signing $57M deal

Taylor Swift was on Travis Kelce’s mind as he gave a sweet nod just before signing a major deal.

On March 23, Sunday, taking to their official Instagram account, the NFL star walked through Arrowhead Stadium, saying, “Home sweet home!” while passing framed photos of major concerts held at the venue. Upon noticing an image from Swift’s Eras Tour stop, Kelce paused, waved, and said, “Hey sweetie, how are you?”

Elsewhere in the video, the New Heights host can be seen signing his contract and offering fans an inside look at his routine. The moment came as Kelce finalised a one-year, $12 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, securing his return for a 14th NFL season, a decision he has said was supported by Swift.

“We share the same love for what we do, and we’ve had this… desire,” he said earlier this month on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m still in love with this game… I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just playing the game, you know.”

Swift’s fiancé added, “And I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again. I can’t wait to get back in the building.”