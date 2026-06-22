Travis Kelce sparks pre-wedding festivities in LA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue with their wedding festivities, as Travis Kelce was spotted in Los Angeles with inmates in a private club.

According to recent news, Travis Kelce was seen in Los Angeles with a group of close friends and family, including his brother, Jason Kelce. The group reportedly began the celebrations with a night out at a private club in West Hollywood.

The festivities went on later in the week when Kelce attended a concert by DJ Chris Lake. Reports said the NFL star even joined the performer on stage and mingled with the crowd during the show.

Kelce was also seen enjoying other activities over the weekend, including practising golf and attending a NASCAR race in California alongside friends and teammates, including Patrick Mahomes.

While Kelce has not publicly described the gathering as a bachelor party, speculation grew after a Los Angeles bakery shared a social media post showing a cake it claimed was made for his bachelor celebration. The cake reportedly featured the phrase “One more ring,” a reference that many fans linked to his upcoming marriage.

Neither Kelce nor Swift has confirmed wedding plans. However, reports have suggested the couple could marry in early July.