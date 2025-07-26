web analytics
'Things are serious' between Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift after Instagram debut

Sources close to NFL star Travis Kelce reveal the real intention behind the football tight-end going Instagram official with his romance with pop megastar Taylor Swift.

For the unversed, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who first sparked dating rumours with Grammy-winning popstar Taylor Swift back in the summer of 2023, made their romance official on the social media platform on Friday, posting a 13-picture dump with his family and friends, which also featured his lady love.

Speaking to a foreign publication a day after, a source close to Kelce has now confirmed that his decision to debut their relationship on Instagram ‘wasn’t random’ at all, but rather ‘intentional’.

“It was intentional,” the insider told the outlet. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

Moreover, the tipster also mentioned, “They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever.”

While Kelce has featured Swift on his social media only very recently, he made his debut on her feed last June, when the ‘Anti-hero’ hitmaker launched their high-profile relationship on the platform with a selfie, featuring her beau along with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

