Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding: Graham Norton signs NDAs

Graham Norton revealed multiple non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) related to Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Irish talk show host addressed rumours about his potential attendance during an episode of his podcast, Wanging On, confirming that he “can say nothing” due to the NDAs.

Norton hinted that if he does attend, his husband, Scottish filmmaker Jonathan “Jono” McLeod, would not be his plus one. The co-host, Maria McErlane, speculated that his response could imply an invitation from Swift.

During a past appearance on Norton’s show for her album The Life Of A Showgirl, Swift suggested the host might be included on the guest list, joking about the wedding’s size and confirming she wanted a large guest list to avoid the stress of excluding friends. Swift and Kelce became engaged in August 2025, sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of the proposal.

While details about the wedding date and guest list remain tightly under wraps, Swift emphasised that she wanted the celebration to focus on enjoyment rather than the pressures of a small, selective event.

Norton reflected on other celebrity guests, describing Kim Kardashian as the “biggest surprise” due to her drive and brand-building talents, despite public criticism over her acting performances.

As the speculations goes on, fans remain eager for updates on Swift and Kelce’s wedding, though Norton’s NDAs ensure that official confirmations will come directly from the couple.