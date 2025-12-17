Travis Kelce to take time off from his football career

American professional football player Travis Kelce has received a suggestion to “step away from the game for a little bit” before deciding his future.

The 36-year-old sports star is rumoured to be contemplating retirement from the NFL, but Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, has encouraged his sibling to take his time before making a firm decision.

Jason, on Monday Night Football, who also enjoyed a hugely successful career in the NFL as a part of the Philadelphia Eagles, before announcing his retirement in 2024, said, “I’m curious too”.

“In my opinion, to nail that decision, you’ve got to step away from the game for a little bit”, he advised his younger brother.

Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs team don’t have any hope of reaching the Super Bowl, but Jason has encouraged his sibling to enjoy his last games of the current season.

He said, “Play these last three games, enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy that with your coaches. The team’s going to be different whether you come back or not next year. So, enjoy these last three games and then let it sink in. It’ll come to you with time”.

Earlier this year, Travis insisted that he still has “a lot more to prove” in the NFL; however, he contemplated retirement after losing the 2025 Super Bowl, but still felt motivated and ambitious.

He told reporters: “It wasn’t a very tough decision for me”.

“I know I’m getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I have a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn’t that hard a decision for me,” the footballer who is engaged to pop star Taylor Swift, added.

Travis Kelce concluded, “I love football. I don’t think I really thought about it that much. My friends and family and the team and the guys and women in this building, I love coming into work every single day”.