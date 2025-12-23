Travis Kelce's romantic note to Taylor Swift revealed in 'The End of an Era'

Fans get to see heart-warming letters that were exchanged before Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift.

On December 23, during the last episode of The End of an Era docuseries on Disney+, fans got another heartwarming glimpse into their relationship. This surprise was in the form of a letter.

In December 2024, Travis wrote to Taylor as she prepared for her final three Eras concerts in Vancouver.

Taylor read from the note, “So many unbelievable memories on this tour. But my favourite one is seeing you in concert for the first time, being mesmerised and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn’t even know me”.

When the NFL star attended the “Cruel Summer” singer’s concert in Kansas City in July 2023, he brought a friendship bracelet to give to her.

However, when Travis didn’t get to meet Taylor backstage at Arrowhead Stadium, he sweetly put her on blast on his New Heights podcast, setting off a series of events, including an Andrea Swift matchmaking moment that led to the start of their romance.

She continued, “I selfishly say thank you for creating this legendary tour”. Then, before giving a shoutout to her tour manager, Robert Allen, for making Taylor “stop through Kansas City, Missouri”. The Kansas City Chiefs star added, “That night two in KC. It was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life”.

As for how Taylor reacted to Travis’ note? It’s safe to say she was enchanted.

“Aww, my god,” she said after reading the letter. “So much for no emotions on the last three shows, huh?”

The sentiment in Travis’s letter echoes his previous comments about seeing Taylor perform.

Previously, in August, he told Taylor, “If I had never gone to that show and been mesmerised and just been captivated, and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never gone on here and told everybody how butt hurt I was ”.

“You see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going,” Travis, who proposed to Taylor shortly after filming the podcast episode, continued. “And then I get you in a room, and it’s like I’ve known you forever. “And Taylor agreed. As she noted, “I felt the same way about you”.