Travis Scott gave fans a sweet father-daughter moment during his performance at Fanatics Fest in New York City, inviting his eight-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to join him on stage.

The surprise appearance came during Scott’s performance of his hit song “FE!N” on Sunday, with Stormi smiling, dancing and jumping alongside her father as thousands of fans cheered.

Videos shared on social media captured the heartwarming moment, quickly drawing praise from fans online.

Scott, 35, wore an Argentina jacket to show support for the country’s national football team during the FIFA World Cup final taking place the same day. Stormi, meanwhile, sported a Spain jersey, backing the eventual champions, who defeated Argentina 1-0.

Stormi is Scott’s eldest child with reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. The former couple welcomed their daughter in February 2018 and later their son, Aire, in February 2022.

The onstage appearance is the latest in a series of public moments the rapper has shared with his children. Last month, Scott attended the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in his hometown of Houston alongside Stormi and Aire.

Stormi has also joined her father on stage before. During a concert in Tokyo in November, she appeared alongside Scott as he performed “Thank God,” delighting the crowd by dancing and delivering her recorded line from the song.