Travis Scott gives nod to Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic surgery in new song 'Rosary'

Travis Scott is sparking conversation with a lyric in his latest music that appears to reference his ex-partner Kylie Jenner, years after the pair ended their on-and-off relationship.

The rapper, 34, seemingly alluded to Jenner in a verse on Don Toliver’s newly released track “Rosary,” which appears on Toliver’s album OCTANE, released Friday, January 30.

In the song, Scott raps a line that includes a specific number and letter combination that closely mirrors details Jenner publicly shared about her breast augmentation in 2025.

“She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest (Scott, Yeah). Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test (Straight up),” Scott raps on the track.

The reference quickly caught fans’ attention, as the numbers match the exact implant size Jenner revealed last summer in a TikTok comment that went viral. At the time, the Kylie Cosmetics founder responded directly to a fan who praised the natural look of her breasts and asked how to achieve similar results.

Jenner replied with precise details, writing, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle. Silicone,” and even named her Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. The unusually candid response made headlines and was widely shared across social media.