US rapper Travis Scott has faced criticism from fans in Istanbul after a performance that reportedly lasted only around 20 minutes, with some audience members booing as he left the stage early Monday, according to footage circulating on social media.

The 35-year-old hip-hop star, on his first-ever tour of Turkey, made his Istanbul debut late Sunday and was scheduled to perform another event in the western resort city of Izmir on Monday.

The Istanbul event was promoted as “a performance that goes beyond a classic concert,” with a limited audience of around 2,500 fans. Tickets started at $330, according to the selling platform.

Promotional material had promised a 90-minute DJ set and mic performance by the Houston-born rapper starting at 11:00 pm local time, featuring supporting acts from lesser-known artists.

However, fans said Travis Scott arrived around 90 minutes late and performed briefly before leaving the stage, despite being the headline act.

“Shameful event. They said he would start at 11:00 pm, he arrived at 00:35. We waited for hours standing up, he performed one song then left. We wasted our money,” one attendee wrote on Instagram.

Several fans also demanded refunds on the promoter’s Instagram page, including one user who claimed to have paid over $1,000 for a VIP ticket, calling the event a “disgrace” and saying promised VIP services were not delivered.

However, event promoter TemaCC defended the performance, saying Travis Scott remained central to the event.

“He hosted the party for an hour, then gave an exceptional 20-minute performance,” said TemaCC chief executive Taylan Özcan in a statement.

Promotional material for upcoming shows continues to advertise a similar “high-energy club experience” format, with ticket prices ranging from $215 to over $5,000.